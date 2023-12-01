A 1930s swimming pool and Turkish baths complex that have been abandoned for a decade could become a mixed-use leisure development.

St James’ Baths in Doncaster city centre opened in 1932 and closed in 2013. The building’s demolition was prevented by the awarding of a Grade II listing soon after in recognition of the heritage value of the Turkish, Russian and Roman baths in the basement, which include rare Art Deco features.

Since then, the site has deteriorated and there has been concern about its future, with Doncaster Council securing Levelling Up funding from the government towards restoration costs. The baths were then offered to bidders able to present a plan to bring them back into leisure use.

Now, a planning application has been submitted by property developers Luke Holdings Ltd, who want to convert the building into an aparthotel with restaurant, bar, spa and residential apartments. A newbuild block in the grounds would contain a further 36 one-bedroom flats.

Although the Turkish baths would be retained in their historic condition, the plans include a significant reduction in the size of the 30-metre swimming pool, with only a small pool remaining and the rest infilled to create floorspace for the restaurant.

In documents submitted to Doncaster Council by the company’s agents, it is stated that the pool’s loss is necessary to diversify the site’s usage and ensure financial viability. Steps will be taken to ensure the original pool can be reinstated, with the tiles and port holes remaining.

Overall, the development would consist of two apartments, 11 aparthotel rooms – some with sky gardens – a bar in the former stage area (the baths were used as a music and dance venue in the winter months, and The Beatles performed in the pool hall) and a roof terrace for the restaurant. An illuminated mural on the side of the building would depict lyrics to The Beatles song In My Life, in homage to their 1963 concert.

Detail about original features to be incorporated includes a pledge to make very few alterations to the Turkish baths, including the retention of the mosaic tiles, sun-ray room and reinstatement of the water fountain, which is to be retrieved from storage.

An artist's impression of how the new development would look - with Beatles mural and new block of flats

The pool was known for the gallery above it from which spectators would look down on swimmers or dancers, and its 1930s balustrades are to be kept and the skylight retained. The gallery will be used as a seating area.

The project would require some demolition work to a lean-to at the rear where the kitchens and laundry were, but the heritage frontages and entrances would remain as they currently look.

However, only four parking spaces are included in the scheme.

Luke Holdings Ltd only has one director registered with Companies House; 42-year-old Senita Kaur, listed at an address in the suburb of Bessacarr.

The 30-metre pool is to be infilled and reduced in size, but the stage area will be opened up as a bar and the gallery above retained