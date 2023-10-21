Work has begun on the first phase of a project to restore and re-open a 1930s baths complex in Doncaster that has been closed for a decade.

St James’ Baths closed in 2013, after the Grade II-listed building, home to a swimming pool and the original Turkish baths, was deemed to be in poor condition and its roof collapsed in 2018.

However, Doncaster Council was successful in being awarded government Levelling Up funding for the site’s revival after initially struggling to sell it on the open market in 2019.

Opened in 1932, the baths were also used as a concert venue and The Beatles played there in the 1960s.The Turkish baths in the basement have an ornate mosaic floor.

St James' Baths in a sorry state after closure

The building was then offered to leisure and spa operators, with the council favouring it re-opening as a pool and health facility. Although the winning bidder has not yet submitted a planning application, they have been given consent to begin interim roof repairs and scaffolding has now been erected.

Doncaster Council’s director of corporate resources, Debbie Hogg said: “We have been working with the preferred bidder for St James’ Baths for the past few months, with the aim of bringing the building back into use.

"As part of this we have enabled them to carry out work on the roof of the building, which is why the scaffolding has been erected.

