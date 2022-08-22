Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So dark, in fact, that it is possible to see the Andromeda galaxy – a mere 2.5m light years away – with the naked eye. “The furthest thing you can see from a dark place is this very distant galaxy,” said astronomer Richard Darn, who runs stargazing events from the Star Hub at Sutton Bank. “It’s probably the most important thing we can show people - how far away it is has an impact.”

The Star Hub, which was opened by North York Moors National Authority nearly a year ago, has proved popular for night owls with its powerful telescopes providing views deep into the night sky. Organised stargazing sessions run by Mr Darn are due to restart next month after a mid-summer break with the first event offering the opportunity to spy the Milky Way and Saturn, as well as Andromeda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The public appetite to learn more about the night sky is as strong as ever, especially as many people have lost their view of the heavens due to light pollution.”

Richard Darn at the Star Hub, Sutton Bank (Picture by Steve Bell)

The big open skies and clear horizons of the North York Moors, combined with a lack of light pollution, make it one of best places in the country for stargazing – and the difference between viewing the night sky on the moors compared to towns and cities is significant.

Mr Darn said: “If you live in Leeds or Sheffield or Middlesbrough, it’s the difference between seeing 10 or 15 stars or 1,500 - just by being somewhere dark.”

Both the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks were designated an International Dark Sky Reserve by the International Dark-Sky Association in December 2020. The status is part of a programme founded in 2001 to recognise and promote excellent stewardship of the night sky.

As well as recognition of the national parks’ exceptional starscapes, the designation also provides an opportunity to encourage tourism in the autumn and winter months and raise awareness of the importance of protecting the night-time environment.

Mike Hawtin, of the North York Moors National Park, said: “The Hub acts as a focal point in our continued work to protect Dark Skies over the North York Moors National Park. This work to control and reduce light pollution is not just to enable incredible stargazing experiences but also to protect nocturnal wildlife habitats, which are diminishing around the world, causing significant impacts on many species.

"If each and every person who attends an event at the Star Hub takes away a better appreciation of the need to protect dark skies, it will hopefully help spread the message well beyond the boundaries of the National Park.”