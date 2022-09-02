Steam locomotives to return to North Yorkshire Moors Railway as 'fire risk reduced'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steam was suspended in mid-August after a spate of lineside fires and there was also a ban in July on the advice of the fire service and National Park Authority.

Cinders from locomotives were setting vegetation beside the tracks alight as the ground was so dry due to the drought. The services were replaced by heritage diesels.

However, some recent rainfall has allowed trial running to start again.

Goathland Station (pic: Charlotte Graham)

The Annual Steam Gala will also feature a full programme of steam including visiting engines.

Director of corporate services Laura Strangeway said: "This summer has been a challenging one, with the dry weather sparking a number of lineside fires. The recent rain has reduced the fire risk sufficiently to allow us to bring steam back this week as part of a phased approach, guided by the North York Moors National Park.

"This also means that we can confirm that next month’s gala will live up to its billing and be a true celebration of steam locomotives."

At the gala from September 22-25 there will be appearances from famous LNER A4 locomotive Sir Nigel Gresley and a Taff Vale Railway Class 02.