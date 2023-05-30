A former railway station on Hull's Beverley Road, which closed nearly 60 years ago, is getting vital repair work done as part of a Heritage Lottery scheme.

Stepney Station was built in the early 1850s as part of the Victoria Dock Branch Line, Hull’s first suburban passenger service.

It originally linked Victoria Dock with the city centre and later trains ran to the seaside resorts of Withernsea and Hornsea – major destinations for holidays and days out for local families in the Victorian and Edwardian eras.

The station closed when the axe fell on the Hull to Hornsea and Hull to Withernsea lines in October 1964.

Stepney Station. (Pic: Heritage Lottery Fund)

Now Grade II-listed and used as a community and education centre, it is getting the work done as part of a scheme aimed at revitalising Beverley Road, which was once a prosperous gateway into the city, but is now run down.

A grant from the National Heritage Lottery Fund is paying for repairs to the slate roof, lead flashing and sash windows.

Plastic gutters will be replaced with cast iron, the chimneys repointed and timber windows, doors and frames redecorated.

Zeki Tasdemir from Summit Education Society, which is based at the station, said: “We are excited about the changes these improvements will bring, not only to the building itself but also to the heart of the local community.

“We firmly believe that these works will revitalise Stepney Station's architecture, ensuring a visually striking landmark and represent a remarkable opportunity to transform the building's liveliness, convenience, and safe place for the community. As we all know since it was built, Stepney Station served the community and will continue to serve.

“We are proud to embark on this journey and work hand in hand with the Hull City Council and local community throughout the process.”