Stunning road trip on North York Moors among the best in Britain for electric cars

The popular route, which takes in chocolate-box villages, rambling moors and historic sites, has been rated higher than both the Black Mountain Pass and famous Wild Atlantic Way.

Described as "rich in cultural heritage and culinary delights", Saga said this route was a "must-see electric road trip".

Setting out its must-visit sites, it outlined the dramatic landscapes of Whitby Abbey, the picturesque village of Goathland famous for the filming of drama Heartbeat, and the lush landscapes of Dalby Forest.

Dalby Forest, located in the North York Moors National Park in North Yorkshire, England. Pictured Staindale Lake - Conservation Area. Image: James Hardisty

Saga, looking at factors such as distance, availability of charging points, and the number of charges needed for each journey, ranked the North York Moors as sixth best road trip nationwide.

The Lake District’s ‘Land of the Lakes’ route was found to be the most electric vehicle (EV) friendly road trip in the UK, with the most charging points to hand in the shortest time.

Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way, stretching 191 miles along the west coast, was rated the least friendly with drivers having to travel an average of nearly 30 miles between charging points.

When it came to Yorkshire, a route winding its way through the North York Moors National Park was found to among the best, with six charging points along its 44.5 mile stretch.

Whitby Abbey. Image: Marisa Cashill

Drivers faced an average of 7.42 miles between points for those wanting to top up along the way.

The route is "ideal" for electric vehicles, as it would only need between 0.19 and 0.31 charges dependent on EV model.

Saga highlighted red-roofed coastal villages, picturesque pubs, shops and team rooms across this "charming stretch" of northern England.

In Whitby, as well as the 7th century abbey, it advised visitors to break up the journey by sampling the town's "famous" fish and chips".

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway, headed towards Pickering Station. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Then at Dalby Forest, to discover bike trails and walking routes within its 8,000 acres of woodland.

Finally, at Goathland, it called on road-trippers to take in the "beautiful" Mallyan Spout waterfall as well as the classic steam trains on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Research from Saga found that more than two-thirds of UK drivers would consider switching to an electric vehicle, with both fuel costs and the environment seen as key motivators.

Road trips were ranked based on the average distance between charging points, identifying the journeys where drivers would most likely have access to a charging point in the shortest time possible.

Spaunton Moor near Lastingham in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park. Picture Tony Johnson

With a distance of 51 miles and only 0.22 charges needed, a road trip along the Jurassic Coast, as an UNESCO world heritage site, was ranked the second-best for EV drivers.

Martin Broom, motor and home product director at Saga said: "It’s encouraging to know that some of the world’s most famous beauty spots can be visited by EV drivers - and in most cases travelled across in under one full charge.

"This helps to tackle some of the common misconceptions about the distances that electric vehicles can go."

With more than half of respondents saying they would consider switching to electric, he added: "A UK electric road trip is a great way to visit stunning locations while helping to protect the planet, too.”