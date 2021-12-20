Stunning stained glass window featuring nativity scene from 1330 returned to York church amid restoration project

Now, their creative splendour is protected for generations to come as a stained glass window dating from around 1330 is returned to its rightful home.

This is the third window to be protected for York’s All Saints North Street, which is home to one of the finest collections of medieval glass in a parish church across Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Church campaigners have worked tirelessly for a decade in securing funds and, watching it come to fruition, said it will be “wonderful” to see works complete.

The head of the steering committee for the windows project at All Saints North Street in York, David Titchener, in front of The latest window to be completed and returned, The Lady Chapel east window. Picture Bruce Rollinson

David Titchener, chair of The Friends of All Saints, said these windows, having survived centuries against the elements, must be preserved and protected for more to come.

He said: “It’s remarkable, the condition they’re in, considering they’ve been exposed to the elements all these years, the wind and snow and rain.

“They survived through medieval and Victorian times, with soot and grime. Now this work is designed to preserve these windows for future generations, to protect them against the elements.

“It’s going to be lovely when it’s finished.”

All Saints North Street in York, where the latest window has been completed and returned, The Lady Chapel east window. This is the earliest window in All Saints and features some of the oldest pieces of glass of the church. Picture Bruce Rollinson

All Saints Church has one of finest 14th and 15th century collections surviving in Europe, with 13 windows in all to be repaired and wrapped in protective glass.

Work is being undertaken at the city’s Barley Studio, under specialists Keith Barley and Alison Gilchrist with a team of conservators, artists, glaziers and metalworkers.

The three-year project, funded by grants from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, began in earnest a year ago with the third piece, the east window in the church’s Lady Chapel, now returned.

All Saints North Street in York, where the latest window has been completed and returned, The Lady Chapel east window. Picture Bruce Rollinson

This is the oldest window in the church, dated 1330, and was once above the high alter. Within its panels are nativity scenes, including depictions of the three wise men and angel Gabriel.

Artistry

Mr Titchener said the area would once have been a small industrial parish, with tannery works and goods lifted from boats on the River Ouse, and merchants funding the works in care for the church.

He said: “We can only imagine what was going on in the country at that time, in 1330. Lives at the time would have been quite hard, I think.

This is the earliest window in All Saints and features some of the oldest pieces of glass of the church. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“These windows were paid for and created by these very skilled craftsmen. They were making the glass and cutting it, the artists themselves must have been very skilled. It’s amazing.

“These craftsmen made this window in what would have been very primitive conditions, probably a shed of sorts. It must have been quite extraordinary for the time.

“The models they used to work with I imagine were fairly crude, glass was difficult to make in those days. It must have been fascinating to see them made and designed.”

Stained glass

All Saints is home to one of Britain’s most important collections of medieval glass.

Among its windows are The Corporal Acts of Mercy, which gives a rare insight into the daily lives of people in the 15th century, and the Nine Orders of Angels, with the earliest known depiction of someone wearing spectacles. Most notable is the Pricke of Conscience window, the only known pictorial representation of the famous poem.

_______________________________________________________________________________