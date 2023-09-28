All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Sycamore Gap: History of the centuries-old and famous Northumberland tree that has been deliberately felled - that narrowly avoided being destroyed in a helicopter crash 20 years ago

Sycamore Gap was more than just a tree – it was a symbol of the history of northern England.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:46 BST

Standing proud in a dip in the landscape along Hadrian’s Wall in the Northumberland National Park, the centuries-old sycamore was possibly the most photographed tree in Britain.

It appeared in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, detective drama Vera and in programmes presented by the likes of Alan Titchmarsh and Robson Green.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now it has been deliberately felled with a chainsaw and Northumbria Police are investigating an incident of nature crime which has shocked the country.

Most Popular
Sycamore Gap and Robin Hood's tree on Hadrians Wall on a sunny day in NorthumbriaSycamore Gap and Robin Hood's tree on Hadrians Wall on a sunny day in Northumbria
Sycamore Gap and Robin Hood's tree on Hadrians Wall on a sunny day in Northumbria

Where was the Sycamore Gap Tree?

Its location is between Milecastle 30 and Crag Lough, 3km west of Housesteads Fort. The section of Hadrian’s Wall follows the Whin Sill cliff edge, and the dips are caused by melting glacial waters. The wall and land on which the tree stood are owned by the National Trust, one of whose employees came up with the name Sycamore Gap when the area was being mapped.

How old was it?

Hundreds of years. There were once other sycamores beside it, which were removed in the past, possibly by gamekeepers. It won Tree of the Year in 2016.

Has it been threatened before?

In 2003, during filming of British Isles – A Natural History, a helicopter hired by the TV crew crashed only 30 metres away, narrowly avoiding both the tree and presenter Alan Titchmarsh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

English Heritage issued a major warning in 2015 about nighthawking at Hadrian’s Wall – the crime of illegal metal detecting and digging at historic sites. However, they didn't specify which areas of the monument were being targeted, so it’s not known whether the tree was considered at risk.

Related topics:Sycamore GapHistoryNorthumberlandNorthumbria PoliceEnglandEnglish Heritage