Sycamore Gap was more than just a tree – it was a symbol of the history of northern England.

Standing proud in a dip in the landscape along Hadrian’s Wall in the Northumberland National Park, the centuries-old sycamore was possibly the most photographed tree in Britain.

It appeared in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, detective drama Vera and in programmes presented by the likes of Alan Titchmarsh and Robson Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now it has been deliberately felled with a chainsaw and Northumbria Police are investigating an incident of nature crime which has shocked the country.

Sycamore Gap and Robin Hood's tree on Hadrians Wall on a sunny day in Northumbria

Where was the Sycamore Gap Tree?

Its location is between Milecastle 30 and Crag Lough, 3km west of Housesteads Fort. The section of Hadrian’s Wall follows the Whin Sill cliff edge, and the dips are caused by melting glacial waters. The wall and land on which the tree stood are owned by the National Trust, one of whose employees came up with the name Sycamore Gap when the area was being mapped.

How old was it?

Hundreds of years. There were once other sycamores beside it, which were removed in the past, possibly by gamekeepers. It won Tree of the Year in 2016.

Has it been threatened before?

In 2003, during filming of British Isles – A Natural History, a helicopter hired by the TV crew crashed only 30 metres away, narrowly avoiding both the tree and presenter Alan Titchmarsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad