The Sycamore Gap tree has been removed by a crane from the spot where it was chopped down.

Workers were pictured continuing to move the historic tree, which damaged Hadrian's Wall after it was felled. The 50ft tree, which stood tall next to the Roman wall near Crag Lough in Northumberland, was cut down in the early hours of September 28.

It famously featured in the 1991 movie 'Robin Hood Prince of Thieves' and was one of the most photographed trees in the world. It was too large to be moved in one piece and was de-limbed by tree surgeons before a crane will later be used to lift it off the wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its stump will remain in place, as experts say new shoots could be generated and possibly grow to a similar size after a very long wait.

The scene at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall near Crag Lough in Northumberland, where the famous tree that was chopped down was removed

But the rest of the tree will now be taken to an unnamed National Trust property where it will be 'safely stored.' Andrew Poad, the site's general manager for the National Trust said he's 'amazed' by the amount of 'good wishes' he has received from people about the tree.

He said: "We've been amazed and inspired by the offers of help and good wishes we've received from here in Northumberland, around the UK, and even from overseas. It's clear that this tree captured the imaginations of so many people who visited, and that it held a special - and often poignant - place in many people's hearts.

"We've explored every option for moving the tree. While it isn't possible to lift it in one go, as the tree is multi-stemmed with a large crown, we have aimed to keep the trunk in as large sections as possible, to give us flexibility on what the tree becomes in future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The felling of the iconic landmark made headlines around the globe a fortnight ago and sparked outrage among admirers. The lone sycamore had stood beside the wall for around 200 years before the act of vandalism.

A 16-year-old boy and a man in his 60s who were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, currently remain on bail. Northumbria Police are continuing their investigation into the vandalism.