News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Tan Hill Inn: Your chance to work at iconic Yorkshire pub and the highest in Britain

If you’ve ever visited Yorkshire’s iconic Tan Hill Inn, you’ve probably thought about how great it would be to work there. Well, now’s your chance.

By Jonathan Pritchard
1 hour ago

The highest pub in Britain is looking for two new members of staff, it announced on its Facebook page earlier this week.

It said: “We'd like to thank everyone for their continued support of Tan Hill, the first 6 weeks of 2023 have been amazing, the energy bill and price rises have been ridiculous but we're determined to keep our cosy fires burning, no matter what the cost. To keep up with the growing demand we're in need of some help to assist our amazing team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thank you again for your continued support and custom of our iconic Inn, without you, it would have no purpose.”

Most Popular
This is considered England’s highest pub as it is located on an isolated high hill at 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level and it dates back to the 17th century.

The pub said it is now looking to take on one experience bar person and one experienced house keeper.

Anyone interested in taking on either of the roles should email their CV to [email protected] or call the pub on 01833 533007.

BritainYorkshireFacebook