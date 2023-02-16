The highest pub in Britain is looking for two new members of staff, it announced on its Facebook page earlier this week.
It said: “We'd like to thank everyone for their continued support of Tan Hill, the first 6 weeks of 2023 have been amazing, the energy bill and price rises have been ridiculous but we're determined to keep our cosy fires burning, no matter what the cost. To keep up with the growing demand we're in need of some help to assist our amazing team.
"Thank you again for your continued support and custom of our iconic Inn, without you, it would have no purpose.”
The pub said it is now looking to take on one experience bar person and one experienced house keeper.
Anyone interested in taking on either of the roles should email their CV to [email protected] or call the pub on 01833 533007.