Temple Works: The historic Yorkshire building where sheep grazed on the roof
It was reputed to house the largest single room on earth and had more than 2,600 workers. In 1843 Marshall added an office building that is now regarded as one of the most remarkable industrial buildings in the UK.
The façade combined architectural elements of several Egyptian temples. The frontage is mainly based on the Temple of Horus at Edfu with high windows separated by pillars, each with overhanging cornices in the Egyptian style.
There are also elements of the the temple at Antaeopolis and Temple of Hathor. The stonework was lavishly adorned with Egyptian motifs, including two winged solar discs and six columns embellished with open papyrus flowers.
The original chimney was modelled on Cleopatra’s Needle but became unsafe in 1852 and was replaced by a more prosaic structure.
According to Leeds legend, part of the mill’s flat roof was covered by a layer of turf to help retain humidity in the mill and stop the linen thread from becoming too dry to work with.
Bizarrely, the roof was grazed by a herd of sheep and a hydraulic lift was installed for that purpose.
To boost natural light 66 glass domes were installed, supported by cast-iron columns continuing the Egyptian theme with papyrus capitals.
The mill was visited by future Conservative prime minister Benjamin Disraeli and appeared in his 1845 novel Sybil.
Leeds’s flax industry was relatively short-lived because of competition from abroad and the replacement of linen by cotton cloth.
Marshall’s business eventually closed in 1886, and following a variety of other tenants Temple Works became a warehouse for the Kays Mail Order catalogue.
Later used as an arts centre, it has been mentioned as a future northern home for the British Library.
