Ten pictures of Hannah Hauxwell that give us a glimpse into the life of Yorkshire's hardy daughter of the Dales
The life of Hannah Hauxwell was fascinating to many when she first appeared on television in 1973.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 5:30 am
But her lifestyle - which offered so many a fascinating glimpse into the past - is still a source of intrigue for many today. We've delved into our archive and put together this gallery of images showing what her life was like as a lonely farmer in North Yorkshire with no running water or electricity.
