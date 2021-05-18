Hannah Hauxwell drawing her water for domestic use at her farm in Baldersdale in the early 1980s

Ten pictures of Hannah Hauxwell that give us a glimpse into the life of Yorkshire's hardy daughter of the Dales

The life of Hannah Hauxwell was fascinating to many when she first appeared on television in 1973.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 5:30 am

But her lifestyle - which offered so many a fascinating glimpse into the past - is still a source of intrigue for many today. We've delved into our archive and put together this gallery of images showing what her life was like as a lonely farmer in North Yorkshire with no running water or electricity.

1. Isolation

Hannah Hauxwell lived alone at Low Birk Hatt Farm in an isolated area of North Yorkshire (Pic: Andrew Varley)

Photo: Andrew Varley

Buy photo

2. Low Birk Hatt

Hannah Hauxwell at Low Birk Hatt in Baldersdale

Buy photo

3. 1966

Hannah Hauxwell pictured here at her home in September 1966. (Pic: North Yorkshire County Council)

Photo: North Yorkshire County Council

Buy photo

4.

Hannah Hauxwell featured in TV documentarys in the 70s about her hard life as a single farmer living in the wilds of North Yorkshire. (Pic: Andrew Varley)

Photo: Andrew Varley

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3