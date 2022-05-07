The Dales auction house is holding a cars, bikes and automobilia sale on May 14 with over 200 items available for bids.

One of the flagship lots is a 1968 Alfa Romeo Guilia GTA 1300 Junior, which is predicted to fetch up to £280,000.

Another intriguing lot is a roadless Forest Land Rover prototype manufactured in 1959 as a demonstrator vehicle. Only 12 were ever made and it is one of only six that survive. It is expected to sell for up to £55,000.

This 1959 Forest Land Rover was one of only 12 prototypes ever made

It is the only diesel model made with lower differential ratio compared to the petrol models. This example has unique front disc brakes and shortened rear chassis to improve the exit angle when driven offroad.

It has a recorded mileage of just 58 miles.

There is also a Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Serie 1 with an estimated value of £60,000.

This 1960s Alfa Romeo is expected to go for up to £280,000

The lots in these sales can include classic supercars and iconic designs, as well as motorcycles spanning the 20th century.

There are also numerous small collectors' items available such as vintage signs, mascots, number plates, accessories and toy cars.