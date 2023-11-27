Tetley building: Plans unveiled to give iconic building another '100 years of life'

The developer behind the Leeds Aire Park scheme, which houses the iconic Tetley building, has said it hopes to give the building another “100 years of life” as redevelopment plans are announced for the former brewery headquarters and art gallery.

If given the go ahead, the newly announced plans will see the building transformed into a mixed use space featuring a bar and restaurant, food hall, events space and a new business lounge.

Vastint, the developer behind the project, has also said that it would keep intact the building’s art deco façade, but add a roof terrace and an extension to the building’s Eastern face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Simon Schofield, head of development North at Vastint UK, said: “The building is approaching its centenary, and the way we see it, we want to give it another 100 years of life. The Tetley is at the heart of our development.

“We are long term investors, and we are building these buildings to own them in perpetuity. We intend to own these buildings forever.”

Vastint has opened its plans to the public today as part of a consultation event which is taking place within the Tetley building, where the first images and details of Vastint’s plans have been revealed. The company is welcoming comments from the public until late December, with a planning application expected early in 2024.

The plans include a proposal to open the building’s basement to the public for the first time in its history, with a bar and restaurant proposed for the space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the ground floor feature a new food hall, as well as new amenities including Changing Places facilities.

Plans for the redevelopment of the Tetley building in Leeds have been revealed.

The first-floor plans show an event space and business lounge, with the second and third floors of the building set to feature office spaces.

An extension would also be added to the eastern façade of the building, which has traditionally been connected to other buildings within the brewery complex.

Vastint said that it also plans to retroengineer the building to modern sustainability standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Schofield added: “The Tetley is an iconic building within Leeds and we’re excited to finally reveal our plans for its future. As custodians of this important piece of the city’s history, we have been working hard with our architects Supervene and Enjoy Design, Leeds City Council and others to look not just at how we preserve this beautiful building, but continue its evolution.

Plans for the redevelopment of the Tetley building in Leeds have been revealed.

“Everyone is excited to work on this project, not only because of what it brings to Aire Park, but also because of the important role this building has and will continue to play in the story of Leeds. We’d like to think that Joshua Tetley would be impressed by what has become of the site he purchased for £402 in 1822.”

Michael Westlake, director at Supervene Architects added: “To be given the chance to work on a building which holds such an important place within a city’s cultural history and be able to shape its next chapter is exciting.

“We believe these plans will ensure the building can continue to act as a beacon to attract both locals and visitors to the area and the wider Aire Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vastint UK will officially submit its proposals to Leeds City Council in the new year ahead of starting work later in the year with the ambition of the building reopening to the public in 2026.