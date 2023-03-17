A spectacular light installation returns to Yorkshire this weekend – and these pictures and video show you a sneak preview of what it’s going to look like.

The Awakening, in Hull, had a successful launch year in 2022 and is returning for 2023 this weekend. The installation features animals such as foxes, rabbits and frogs lit up in the darkness of the night. The streets of the city centre will be lit up on Friday and Saturday this weekend (March 17 and 18) between 6pm and 10pm.

Similar to last year, local businesses will be keeping their doors open later than usual so visitors can explore what the independent retailers in the area have to offer, while also offering food and drink.

The free-to-attend event allows people to explore world-class installations and performances in Hull’s historic areas, which are lit up with giant figures and forms. Inside, there will also be live music and markets. There is also a special ticketed gig on Sunday to round off the weekend. The event will take place at Social, Humber Street, from Hack-Poets Guild performing their album Blackletter Garland.

Freedom Festival Arts Trust has worked in partnership with Hull City Council to bring this event back to the city centre again, with support from the Shared Prosperity Fund, HM Government Levelling Up Fund, Hull Maritime and the Heritage Action Zone.

1 . Parer Studio's Intrude Parer Studio's Intrude captured by The Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . Lantern Company's Nature Nocturnal The Awakening light festival in Hull. Lantern Company's Nature Nocturnal captured by The Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Lantern Company's Nature Nocturnal The Awakening light festival in Hull. Lantern Company's Nature Nocturnal captured by The Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Nature Nocturnal The Awakening light festival in Hull. Lantern Company's Nature Nocturnal captured by The Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales