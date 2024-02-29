The original name for the Bardsey-based pub was The Priests Inn.

History of The Bingley Arms

The Priests Inn was used as a safe place for persecuted Catholic priests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bingley Arms, Bardsey. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 1500s two priest holes were built in the pub to house Catholic clergy fleeing from persecution following the Dissolution of the Monasteries. The priest holes are still accessible today; the bigger of the two is commonly used for Christmas parties.

The building is thought to date back to 905AD and was changed to a courthouse from around 1,000AD where offenders were taken to the pillory across the street.

A yew tree is located in the beer garden, which predates the Bingley Arms.

The hostelry is said to have been referenced in the Domesday Book and is thought to to be even older than its recorded date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub was traded as The Priest’s Inn until 1780, when the Lords Bingley bought the building and changed its name to The Bingley Arms.

According to a Yorkshire Post interview with the pub owners in 2019, the pub still houses the remains of an underground passageway that used to connect between the inn and the village’s equally ancient church, All Hallows, which dates back to 950AD.