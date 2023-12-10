Plans to convert a prominent pub on the edge of a Yorkshire Dales town into a holiday cottage have been refused by councillors.

North Yorkshire Council has refused a plan to convert The Birch Tree Inn, in Wilsill, into a holiday cottage. The 110-year-old pub is a prominent landmark on the main road from Pateley Bridge to Harrogate but much of the building was converted into three holiday cottages in 2019 with the pub continuing to trade in a smaller area.

But after the pub reduced in size, planning documents say it has struggled to turn a profit despite attempts by the owner and two tenants. It last served customers before the first Covid lockdown in March 2020 but did not reopen.

Since then, documents submitted by Yarntex Two Ltd say that estate agents have been instructed to market the pub but have been unsuccessful.

They added: “Sadly, there appears to be no viable future for the pub and provision of a further holiday cottage to supplement and enhance the others is surely the best option for the building, whilst still promoting local tourism and employers and making a positive contribution to the local economy.”

Two previous bids to convert the pub into a fourth holiday cottage on the site were refused in 2021 and 2022. In the latest refusal published this week, North Yorkshire Council concluded that conversion would result in the loss of a community facility and that the owner had not marketed the property in line with council policy.

The council also said that because the interior of the pub has been stripped it will put off buyers and impact any potential sale. There were nine objections to the proposals. Pateley Bridge Town Council also objected and said the sale price was preventing the pub from being a viable business option.

The pub was listed as an Asset of Community Value, which gives it more protection in the planning system, but it lapsed on 2021.

North Yorkshire Council said: “No details have been provided of the sales particulars, value it has been marketed at and original sale price. Additionally trading accounts, license details and opening hours have not been provided. Marketing of the pub has not continued for 12 consecutive months. There have been breaks in marketing.