That was the early 1870s, in memory of the son of the Lady Mary Vyner of Newby Hall, Frederick. Now, a century and a half on, fundraisers look once more to renovate it.

The Church of Christ the Consoler is at the centre of a major project organised by the estate and local villagers.

The church’s single bell has already been restored and re-strung and now rings for the first time in over 20 years. Now Skelton cum Newby Parish Council, with representatives from Newby Hall, need to raise more than £15,000 to reinstate the church’s heating system.

The church is located in the grounds of Newby Hall at Skelton-on-Ure

Parish council chairman Guy Critchlow said: “The church is in a beautiful location and has some of the finest stained glass in the country. Recommissioning the heating system is the first step to help stabilise the stained glass.

"Our aim is to bring life to the church through events and raise much needed funds for its restoration and conservation.”

Newby Hall is said to be one of Britain's finest Adam Houses. Built in the 1690s, perhaps by Sir Christopher Wren, it was later adapted by John Carr and subsequently Robert Adam.

Christ the Consoler was the parish church of Skelton cum Newby until 1991 and is now cared for by the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT).

Guy Critchlow, chairman of Skelton cum Newby Parish Council inside the Church of Christ the Consoler

Lady Mary had commissioned British architect William Burges to design the church – described as a "fine example" of Victorian Gothic Revival architecture in England. The best craftsmen were used to create a rich and colourful interior of fine marble, stained glass, gilded mosaics and "exquisite" carvings on the organ case.

Now campaigners hope to light up the historic Victorian church, fixing a boiler and heating system that hasn't worked for 30 years. In turn, this could help preserve the church's stained glass, some of which has been feeling the strain of being exposed to the elements.

The Friends also want to restore the church’s Thomas C Lewis organ which has recently been given Grade I listed status.

The Friends of Christ the Consoler hope to bring life to the church through events for fundraising, with a programme lined up for 2024. Already, there are musical events planned with 58 Jazz Collective on June 29, Steinway pianist Albert Lau on July 13, and the Canzona Quartet on July 20.

Newby Hall opens its own estate to the public once more from Thursday, with an Olympics Easter trail this coming weekend.