The Crown Bakery, at land behind 34 Tannery Street opposite Woodhouse Library, in Sheffield, was shut down and now Angel and Bridges Homes wants to build two three bedroom detached houses with parking in its place.

In a statement provided with the plans which have been submitted to Sheffield Council, Angel and Bridges Homes said: “In section six of the National Planning Policy Framework local planning authorities are urged to respond to the nationwide shortage of housing by ‘delivering a wide choice of high quality homes’.

“This proposal meets this policy by providing accommodation for people seeking accommodation in an established residential location. Additionally it is accommodation of quality.”

The former Crown Bakery in Sheffield

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.

Sheffield Council is currently in the process of setting a new local plan and a big part of that challenge is deciding how much space will be earmarked for housing.

The council planned to accommodate around 40,000 new homes up to 2039. But in recent years the Government imposed an increased housing target for the largest cities, making Sheffield’s new target more than 53,000 in the same time period.

The Government’s calculations were much criticised by the council which said a more accurate estimation is around 1,000 homes per year less than that.

But while it cannot meet the Government’s demands the council has to consider a tilted balance towards housing developments when making decisions on planning applications.