The Flying Scotsman: Nine times the early 20th century steam locomotive passed through Yorkshire over the years
The Flying Scotsman has toured to various countries in its history including the UK, US, Canada and Australia and while it travelled across Britain, it has made many visits to Yorkshire over the years.
The famous steam locomotive has built up a reputation across its 100-year history, especially since it has broken two world records: the first steam locomotive to be officially authenticated as reaching 100 miles per hour in November 1934 and setting a record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it travelled 422 miles in August 1989.
Built in Doncaster, the iconic locomotive has appeared in pop culture including films, TV shows, video games and more. With its Centenary Programme starting this week, the Flying Scotsman will be touring the UK again, so we’ve taken a look at moments the locomotive has visited Yorkshire in previous years.