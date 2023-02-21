News you can trust since 1754
The Flying Scotsman: Nine times the early 20th century steam locomotive passed through Yorkshire over the years

The Flying Scotsman has toured to various countries in its history including the UK, US, Canada and Australia and while it travelled across Britain, it has made many visits to Yorkshire over the years.

By Liana Jacob
2 minutes ago

The famous steam locomotive has built up a reputation across its 100-year history, especially since it has broken two world records: the first steam locomotive to be officially authenticated as reaching 100 miles per hour in November 1934 and setting a record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it travelled 422 miles in August 1989.

Built in Doncaster, the iconic locomotive has appeared in pop culture including films, TV shows, video games and more. With its Centenary Programme starting this week, the Flying Scotsman will be touring the UK again, so we’ve taken a look at moments the locomotive has visited Yorkshire in previous years.

1. Yorkshire Dales National Park

The Flying Scotsman passed through Ribblehead Train Station in the Yorkshire Dales National Park when the Settle-Carlisle railway line reopened after floods.

Photo: Danny Lawson / PA Wire

2. Doncaster to York

The Flying Scotsman made its way from Doncaster to York during its first journey after a three year restoration on July 4, 1999.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. York Station

Flying Scotsman with 60122 Curlew, a Class A1 pacific, entered York Station on December 29, 1952.

Photo: Yorkshire Post

4. Skipton Station

To commemorate the reopening of the Settle to Carlisle line in February 2016, north of Appleby, the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway ran a special train hauled by the Flying Scotsman.

Photo: James Hardisty

