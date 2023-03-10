The Flying Scotsman will visit Doncaster this year – after the city where it was built was originally left off the locomotive’s centenary tour schedule.

The famous engine was designed and built at the huge LNER works in Doncaster – known as the ‘Plant’ – in 1923, but when its current owners the National Railway Museum confirmed its touring schedule earlier this year, Doncaster was not included in a series of official visits.

NRM bosses cited ‘conservation limits’ and operational restrictions in place to ensure the 100-year-old locomotive’s commitments are carefully managed as the reason Doncaster was overlooked – yet the city’s mayor, Coun Ros Jones, has now successfully lobbied for it to get a visit.

A date has not yet been finalised but is is likely to travel along the East Coast Main Line from York to Doncaster Station.

Flying Scotsman passing through Doncaster Station on a 2019 rail tour

Mayor Jones said: “The Flying Scotsman is coming home! We have been in discussions with National Railway Museum for over a year to get the most famous locomotive in the world to visit its birthplace of Doncaster as part of its centenary celebrations.

"I went to Edinburgh two weeks ago as part of the centenary celebrations to press our case at the highest level, and I am pleased to say that our calls have been answered. I can now share with you that we have been successful and Doncaster will be getting a visit.

“The Flying Scotsman was built here in Doncaster, it means a great deal to the people of Doncaster whose relatives helped design and build her. It will be incredible to see her return home as part of its centenary year. The logistics are complex and we will give an update when we can.”

The National Railway Museum shared an image of the Scotsman’s last visit to Doncaster as a working mainline engine in 1963, and said: “The National Railway Museum is committed to getting Flying Scotsman to Doncaster as part of its centenary celebrations.We have been working with Doncaster Council and other partners for over a year to arrange a visit.”

The locomotive will also pass through Doncaster without stopping as part of several steam charter excursions it has been booked for this year.