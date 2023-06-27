Plans to extend a barn next to the home which was base for the Cragg Vale Coiners – recently fictionalised in BBC TV drama The Gallows Pole – have been submitted.

Chris Wilson is seeking permission, and listed building consent, from Calderdale Council to build a two storey extension to the north east side, and a canopy to the south east side, of Bell House Barn at Cragg Vale in the Calder Valley.

In the 1760s, Bell House itself was the home of David Hartley, “The King of the Coiners”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gallows Pole is based on Ben Myers’ novel about the Cragg Coiners’ story of clipping and forging gold coins in the late 18th century.

Bell House was the small farm owned by David Hartley, leader of the Cragg Vale Coiners

The crime saw David Hartley hanged at York in 1770 – his grave is at the old ruined church at Heptonstall.

In 2019 the barn became an independent dwelling from Bell House itself, and is likely to be listed because it is next to the house, says a supporting statement with the application by architects Gagarin.

In 2009 the barn was described as “a dilapidated ruin”, says the statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of applications have been granted over the last 25 years, including extensions to Bell House itself and different proposals for an extension at the barn.

In 2009, approval was granted to rebuild the significantly ruined barn to form museum, tearoom and bed and breakfast accommodation, all associated to the main house, before the barn become an independent home.

Impact will mainly be on structures that were only built in 2009 and therefore does not constitute historic fabric, says the statement.

It says: “The current application as submitted, works within the principles agreed by the previous approval, in terms of additional volume, scale and location of the extension.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad