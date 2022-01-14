The Gallows Pole: Yorkshire museum hopes to install film set for Cragg Vale coiners story inside 17th century building

Heptonstall museum has been closed through the pandemic and during this period, a film company has been using the building interiors as the set for filming of the BBC series 'The Gallows Pole” which tells the story of the Cragg Vale coiners.

A planning application has now been submitted to construct the temporary film set within the Grade II listed building.

Friends of Heptonstall Museum, has proposed taking over the property on a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) and talks remain ongoing with Calderdale Council.

In the application it says: "TV Tourism can bring significant benefits to an area. The Friends group see the potential for an influx of visitors following release of the Gallows Pole production.

"To capitalise on this they propose to retain the interior film set as part of the Community Asset Transfer process.

"The set is not permanently fixed to the building interiors and can be reversed back to the original interior when required. All original features are retained and protected but just concealed by the set.

"The transfer of the building to the community and the retention of the film set within the building is likely to bring significant benefits to the village and the building in terms of accessibility, tourism and increased visitor numbers due to the potential success of “The Gallows Pole” film production."

The drama, based on the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, fictionalises the remarkable true story of the rise and fall of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

Heptonstall Museum is a grade II listed building Circa 1600, located in the village of Heptonstall above Hebden Bridge Originally identified as a warehouse it was rebuilt and converted to a school circa 1771 which it remained until the schools’ closure in 1889.

The building was then occupied by the Yorkshire Penny Bank between 1898 and 1954. In 1972 Hepton Rural Council opened the building as a museum.