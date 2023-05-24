The owner of a famous Dales pub is re-opening it for music and ‘wet-led’ service over the Bank Holiday weekend – nearly a year after it closed.

Mark Thompson, a local businessman who also owns the nearby Hardraw Force waterfalls visitor centre, has owned The Green Dragon since 2001, and ran it himself until 2016, when he began leasing it to tenants.

The most recent licensees gave up the tenancy last August, and the 13th-century inn, which appears as The Drovers Arms in All Creatures Great and Small, has been closed ever since.

Although Mr Thompson is hoping to sell the building, he has now confirmed that the pub will trade without food service on Friday May 26 from 11am-11pm, under the management of Owen and Lisa O’Sullivan. The Green Dragon has always been known for its folk music nights, where local performers are invited to turn up and play, and these will return.

The Green Dragon at Hardraw

Only cash will be accepted as payment as the pub does not yet have a card machine.

In a statement on Facebook, he said: “I'm sure everyone knows there are plans afoot at the legendary Green Dragon, and whilst matters are fermenting in the cauldron beside our ancient Yorkshire range, we thought it only right to share a few glasses with you all over the early days of summer - after all, nothing lasts forever!

"To add to the fun, along come Owen and Lisa O'Sullivan, erstwhile innkeepers and music providers of fair repute. Naturally they'll keep the Guinness flowing - as yours truly will the Theakies, Taylors and a couple of local specials along the way.

"Now it goes without saying that none of this will work without your company so please arrive promptly (we'll be there from 11am!) and enjoy a glass or three in our ancient inn - without the upset of food service. We will be one of the very few pubs in our beautiful Yorkshire Dales to operate on a wet-only basis - I've finally got my wish after 22 years!

Mark Thompson has owned the inn for over 20 years, but will act as innkeeper himself for the first time since 2016

"Don't forget your instruments, I'm relying on you to provide us with the craic!”