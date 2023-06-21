The Green Tree at Patrick Brompton, near Bedale, dates back to the 18th century was was the vicarage for nearby St Patrick’s Church before becoming an inn.
It has been closed for several years and was in poor condition, with concerns raised about its future.
Two years ago planning permission was granted to UK Estates Ltd for the conversion of the building into a ‘destination restaurant’ with guest accommodation.
The operators, now named as We The Green Tree Inn Ltd, have now applied to North Yorkshire Council for a premises licence.
They propose to serve alcohol from 9am-12pm seven days a week, show outdoor films, hold indoor sporting events, and host live music and dance.
The owners have an Instagram account on which they have have shared images of re-roofing, re-rendering and work to the car park.