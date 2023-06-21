All Sections
The Green Tree, Patrick Brompton: Grade II-listed Yorkshire Dales village pub set to re-open for the first time in years after renovation

A Grade II-listed village pub will re-open this summer after undergoing over a year of major renovation work.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:01 BST

The Green Tree at Patrick Brompton, near Bedale, dates back to the 18th century was was the vicarage for nearby St Patrick’s Church before becoming an inn.

It has been closed for several years and was in poor condition, with concerns raised about its future.

Two years ago planning permission was granted to UK Estates Ltd for the conversion of the building into a ‘destination restaurant’ with guest accommodation.

The Green Tree pub at Patrick Brompton near BedaleThe Green Tree pub at Patrick Brompton near Bedale
The Green Tree pub at Patrick Brompton near Bedale

The operators, now named as We The Green Tree Inn Ltd, have now applied to North Yorkshire Council for a premises licence.

They propose to serve alcohol from 9am-12pm seven days a week, show outdoor films, hold indoor sporting events, and host live music and dance.

The owners have an Instagram account on which they have have shared images of re-roofing, re-rendering and work to the car park.

