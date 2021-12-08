The Henry Jenkins Inn at Kirkby Malzeard has been at the centre of a long-fought battle between villagers and developers since it closed in 2011 before being removed as an asset of community value by Harrogate Borough Council.

Members of the Henry Jenkins Community Pub group have since been campaigning to take over the 18th century building and reinstate its protected status, however, their third attempt has now been refused.

Group chairman Richard Sadler, who delivered a petition to the council in October, said villagers were “dismayed” by the latest decision.

He said: “The council cut our feet from under us by delisting part of the pub… now they have turned their backs on us again.

“This is despite overwhelming support of local residents, local businesses, the parish council and our local ward councillor for our plans to bring back this much-loved facility as a revitalised pub, bistro and coffee shop.”

The campaign group wants to buy and take over the running of the pub after raising around £237,000 in share pledges.

They had hoped to do this by gaining the asset of community value status which if approved would have meant part of the pub would have been protected from a change of use or demolition.

But following the latest refusal, the pub will now remain in the ownership of developers who were granted planning permission to convert part of it into a home following an appeal in 2018.

Explaining its latest decision to refuse the protected status, a council spokesperson said: “After careful consideration, it was determined that the nomination for the Henry Jenkins Public House – eastern part was unsuccessful as there was insufficient information provided to determine that;

“- There was a time in the recent past when an actual use of the building or other land that was not an ancillary use furthered the social wellbeing or interests of the local community.