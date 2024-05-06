It was manufacturing picric acid, which can be used in antiseptics and dyes. Indeed, the factory had been supplying Yorkshire’s textile and carpet mills with dyestuffs since 1898.

However, by the First World War all production at Low Moor was used to manufacture explosives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In all 40 people died, including six firemen who tackled the resulting blaze. A total of 60 people were reported injured.

Low Moor Memorial in Birkenshaw

Around 2,000 homes in south Bradford were damaged, 50 of them so badly they had to be demolished.

On a nearby railway line 30 wagons were destroyed. Flying debris ignited a gasometer, resulting in a fireball said to have been visible as far away as York.

The local paper later said the explosion was so severe it shattered every window within a two-mile radius, but at the time the disaster was not widely publicised due to wartime reporting restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially, investigators suspected the involvement of Belgian workers at the factory. They were accused of being sympathetic to Germany, something they denied.

However, it soon emerged that the actual cause of the explosion was the woefully unsafe storage of chemicals, leading to their accidental combustion.

Some of the dead firemen were so severely injured they were identified only by the unique numbers on their axes.