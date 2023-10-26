A high-class restaurant and wedding venue in Leeds’ Roundhay Park has been saved from closure, after suffering post-Covid “trading difficulties”.

Dine, which operates The Mansion House, has renegotiated the terms of its lease with Leeds City Council. The local authority owns the Grade II-listed building, which sits in the western part of the park.

A council report said the venue would have closed down and the building left empty if a new deal had not been reached. The terms of the agreement and how much Dine will now pay in rent has not been revealed by the council on the grounds of commercial sensitivity.

The report said: “The company on the existing lease has suffered previous trading difficulties, firstly due to Covid and subsequently the cost of living crisis. The company in occupation has been in discussions with the council to seek a resolution to enable a continuation of the business and the food/beverage offer within the park.”

According to its website, Dine, “teamed up” with the city council to help restore The Mansion House to its “former glory” in 2009. Built in the 1820s, the property was later bought by the Victorian businessman and Leeds philanthropist John Barran. It was later converted into a hotel, which operated for decades.

Besides weddings and parties, the venue now offers fancy dinners, afternoon tea and hosts corporate events. The report said that had a new agreement not been reached with the firm, the operators would have to leave and the property either re-let or used for council purposes.

It added: “This would require a fit out (and associated costs) to enable trading by any incoming party. This option (would be) likely to result in a void period during marketing the property and a risk of vandalism and anti-social behaviour and additional security costs.

“Once the property (would be) let there would likely be a rent-free period once a new tenant had been found and as such does not represent the swiftsolution as set out herein.”

The council said striking a new deal has “more benefits as opposed to risks”.