It promises wildlife encounters, 18th century canal locks marooned in agricultural fields - and even a visit to the Land of Nod.

The quirkily named cluster of farm buildings used to be a stopping off place for shipping on the Market Weighton Canal.

Now decades after boats stopped using the waterway, which links the market town to the Humber, it has been relaunched as a walking trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are brass rubbing posts for children; places to picnic, including at Weighton Lock which has wonderful views over the estuary.

Gordon Shield and the new Market Weighton Canal Trail at Newport bridge. Picture Bruce Rollinson 27 November 2023.

The project grew from a consultant's report a decade ago which suggested developing a walking trail linking up with Market Weighton, said former Newport parish council chairman Gordon Shield.

A large village in the middle of the 11.5 mile canal, Newport has a pub, chip shop and a Chinese takeaway and can be used as a starting off point for walkers. The new trail links up with the Yorkshire Wolds Way, which comes through Market Weighton; and also with the Trans Pennine Trail where the canal feeds into the Humber.

Historians, archaeologists and wildlife enthusiasts have all contributed to a new website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Shield said: "There's very little between here and Market Weighton and nothing from Newport to the lock; you have wide open areas alongside the canal and some rather beautiful, quiet areas.

Gordon Shield and the new Market Weighton Canal Trail at Newport bridge. Picture Bruce Rollinson 27 November 2023.

"You will see quite a lot in the water and alongside the canal; anything from otters to swans, a wide variety of birdlife especially looking over towards the RSPB site at Blacktoft and Whitton Sands.

"Then there's Broomfleet Washlands which have a rare damselfly.

"It's very much a hidden gem. We want to promote it, but not too much because one of the benefits is peace and tranquillity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The canal was authorised by an Act of Parliament in 1772 and opened in 1782, and is partly the canalised river Foulness. Because most of the area is below sea level, it was virtually impassable in winter. It wasn't until the canal was constructed that the vast tracts of marsh and carr were drained.

Gordon Shield and the new Market Weighton Canal Trail at Newport bridge. Picture Bruce Rollinson 27 November 2023.

The good quality clay discovered during its excavation founded a brick-making industry. At its height there were 22 brickyards along the canal - turning out, it was said, the bricks which built Hull.

But the canal never actually reached Market Weighton, running out of money about two miles short of the town. The cost of constructing six more locks on the rising ground proved prohibitive.