Robert 'Mouseman' Thompson carved the oak bar and items such as chairs, tables and stools in his workshop in nearby Kilburn and staff were forced to rescue them from the flames when the Michelin-starred restaurant caught fire last November.

Luckily, almost all of the pieces were salvaged and sent to the Robert Thompson's Craftsmen Ltd premises where they were made in the first half of the 20th century, as the business has remained in the family since his death in 1955.

Soot stains have been removed and the wood repaired, restained and finished.

The Star's Mouseman bar furniture is undergoing restoration

The Star was the first of several country pubs in the North York Moors that Robert Thompson was commissioned to carve his trademark Mouseman furniture for. His work can be seen in many churches and schools, as well as in York Minster and Ampleforth Abbey.

Mr Pern praised the oak's durability in the the aftermath of the fire, writing on social media: "Survivor! Super Mouse. I salvaged him from the coffee loft balustrade after he’d been thrown onto a pile of burned wreckage. Thankfully all the rest of the Mouseman furniture was saved too, a chain of us all ferrying it out while the roof burned above and it is now safely in storage awaiting some TLC, and the bar is under wraps too."

This week he updated followers about his visit to the workshop where he had viewed progress of the restoration work.

The wood will be restained and rejuvenated in the Thompson workshop

Specialist contractors are now on site at The Star and have encased the remains of the thatched roof in a protective canopy while the timbers beneath are repaired. The rethatching will take place in August ahead of a planned autumn re-opening.