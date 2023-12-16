For 40 years, Geoff and Janet Jefferson have run one of the most appealing shops in Scarborough.

They run The Train Shop from a landmark site in the town centre and it has helped them to make friends with people across the world.

The couple bought the six-storey property on Eastborough in November 1983, with the initial idea of creating a deli/sandwich bar but they quickly changed their mind.

Mr Jefferson, who came from a railway family and had a model railway himself, used the help of his mother-in-law to convert his wife to the idea of creating a model shop.

Scarborough's Train Shop celebrates it's 40th anniversary in business. Owners Janet and Geoff Jefferson in the shop

It opened and – as the saying goes – it has been full steam ahead ever since with the business becoming a favourite among model railway fans across the region.

Mrs Jefferson said: ‘We officially opened The Train Shop in December 1983 and have never looked back.

“ Geoff was a precision engineer and this, together with his knowledge of railways and regions throughout the country, stood him in good stead to help and advise customers on how to set up their model railway plans, ranging from small layouts to whole rooms.

“ I remember we had one customer who had a conservatory specially built to accommodate a railway and Geoff, as he did with many customers, helped him design the plans for the layout. Geoff, up to a few years ago, also did repairs.”

Janet when the shop first opened in 1983

The shop was a true family business, with Mrs Jefferson’s mother often travelling from York to help. The couple’s son, Nigel, also played a large part in the success of the model shop .

Even the family pet was involved, Mrs Jefferson said.

“We had a black cat called Roberta – named after the one of the Railway Children – who used to sit in the window displays.

“They could take up to five hours to create, she certainly was an added attraction.”

The shop also stocks Hornby and Scalextric

The Train Shop specialises in model railways and accessories, Scalextric and diecast and is an accredited Hornby Collector and Scalextric Race Centre.

Mrs Jefferson remembers Hornby bringing the company’s Scalextric Roadshow to the West Pier in Scarborough to complement their shop.

The couple also got special permission from the then GNER Railways to paint the shop in its livery of blue and red.

The couple say the business has helped them to make new friends across the world.

Mrs Jefferson said: “We have made many friends throughout the years and we sincerely thank all our thousands of customers, some now in their second and third generations, both locally and across the United Kingdom, and indeed the world, who have supported us and helped us achieve this milestone.