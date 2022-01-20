Demolition work commenced on the once-popular Yorkshireman ’s Arms pub on Burgess Street in Sheffield city centre on Wednesday afternoon (January 19).

It marks the end of an era for the 18th-century pub known locally as the Yorkshireman, which dates back to around 1790, and was popular with rockers for many years.

An Emergency Demolition Order was approved by the Sheffield council earlier this month after the unoccupied building was deemed structurally unsafe during a recent survey.

A council statement said: “The building is in a very poor and unsafe condition, with the required remedial works to be extensive and in no way cost effective, but more importantly, it poses a health and safety risk to the public and site workers.

“In addition to public safety, a collapse of part of the building could also potentially cause damage to the adjoining listed Sheffield Citadel (Salvation Army Church), which has significant architectural and heritage value.

“Emergency Demolition is not a decision the council takes lightly. The local authority has done everything it can to try and stabilise the structure, and the decision to demolish the building is a last resort.

“The council understands and is sympathetic to the importance of pubs (occupied or not) to the city of Sheffield and its unique character, but the only viable option in this instance is demolition.”

The venue was most recently open as the Yorkshireman Rock Bar. A year ago, the management announced a move to the old Mulberry Tavern on Arundel Gate because of disruption due to building work taking place in the area.

In 2002, the pub was taken over by Fabrice Limon, who turned it into a gastropub, and the name was changed to the Lion’s Lair for a short period.