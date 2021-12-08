Yarm town hall will benefit from a chunk of the £20m Levelling Up fund grant to Stockton South unveiled in October.

Work to convert the Grade II listed landmark to a heritage centre has been on the slate for almost 20 years.

But now a rough programme has been set out for the efforts to finally come to fruition.

Yarm

Council officials say plans for the overhaul is expected to be lodged in the next few weeks – with work to start in Spring once permission and tenders are sorted.

Work is then expected to take roughly six to eight months with hopes to have the overhaul completed at the back end of 2022.

Past meetings of Yarm Town Council have heard how the project has been getting on.

It’s understood original windows on the 18th century building will be kept and upgraded with double glazed panes – with the chimney and fireplace also set to be restored.

Existing bricks will be reclaimed to rebuild the larger archways with the clock tower ladder retained.

And Stockton Council papers show a 900sq ft centre and learning space would incorporate a gallery and display space, as well as educational installations at the town hall.