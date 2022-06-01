And now flight enthusiasts in Yorkshire can take a trip of in one of the 1930s biplanes in an experience promising to welcome would-be pilots to the world of open cockpit flying.

The de Havilland Tiger Moth became the primary wartime RAF trainer and all pilots, including legendary figures such as Guy Gibson, who flew the Tiger Moth during his initial training.

The plane is run from the aerodrome at Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster.

A spokesperson for the The Tiger Moth Experience said: “In collaboration with the RAF Benevolent Fund, the Tiger Moth Flight Experience have developed a flight package which will not only thrill you and give you the flight experience of a lifetime but also enable us to contribute to the great work the Fund does for serving and retired RAF personnel.

“Our Tiger Moth flight experience immerses you into the thrill of wartime flying – the initial flight briefing, aircraft checks, ground control procedures, taxiing, take off and of course the flight and all important landing. We challenge you not to be inspired by a flight in our Tiger Moth DA82A.”

Those taking the flights, which can be either 30 or 60 minutes long, are treated to views taking in the countryside on the south of York, through to the city centre and over the Gothic Minster.

The longer flight will allow fliers to see the Humber Estuary from the air. The aerodrome has recently welcomed a third plane to its roster, a Tiger Moth DH82A, built in 1941.

Visitors to the airfield can also experience tea, pie and peas at an authentic Dispersal Hut –with 1940s clothing including, of course, aviator jackets available for trying on and opportunities for photographs.

To find out more about the flight experience, visit tigermothexperience.co.uk.

All pictures by Charlotte Graham.

Coast The Tiger Moth flight will show you stunning views of the Yorkshire coast

Tiger Moth The RAF Tiger Moth Squadron Based at Sherburn in Elmet fly over the Yorkshire coast in preparation for taking passengers on coastal command flights during the summer

Legendary pilots It was used by legendary figures such as Guy Gibson, who flew the Tiger Moth during his initial training.

Tadcaster The plane is run from the aerodrome at Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster.