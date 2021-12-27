Titanic, FA Cup, OK Computer and The Beatles: Anniversaries arriving in 2022

What links the Titanic, the FA Cup and Radiohead’s OK Computer?

Not a lot, it has to be said. Except, all three by coincidence share big anniversaries in 2022.

Here, we take you through some of the milestone moments that will be marked in the year ahead.

The Beatles during rehearsals for the 1963 Royal Variety Performance, at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London, the year after they released their first single 'Love Me Do'. Picture: PA.

At 6pm on Tuesday November 14 1922, radio listeners heard the birth of a national institution.

With the words: “This is 2LO calling”, the BBC made its first broadcast, when newsreader Arthur Burrows presented a short bulletin which included a report of an armed robbery on a train, a handful of sports results and a weather forecast.

The call-sign signified that the broadcast was coming from Marconi’s London studio, 2LO.

The BBC rapidly developed into part of the fabric of British life, and its centenary will be marked across television and radio, including a landmark three-part documentary on its history by David Dimbleby.

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch. Photo: ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/GettyImages.

It will also be the 40th anniversary of Channel 4, which was launched in November 1982. The organisation now has a headquarters in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Elsewhere, Ireland’s independence can celebrate a centenary in 2022, as the formal creation of the Irish Free State occurred on December 6, 1922, though it would not officially become a republic until 1949.

One hundred years will have also passed since Huddersfield Town and Preston North End competed in the FA Cup Final at Stamford Bridge – the last one before the event moved to Wembley.

It was a tight affair, with Huddersfield winning by a single goal, a penalty scored by Billy Smith.

The FA Cup Final itself will mark its 150th anniversary, as Wanderers FC beat Royal Engineers AFC 1-0 on March 16, 1872, at Kennington Oval in London.

It will be the 110th anniversary of tragedy at sea, however, because in the early hours of April 15 1912, RMS Titanic sank off the coast of Newfoundland in the North Atlantic after hitting an iceberg on its maiden voyage.

More then 1,500 people died in the disaster after the ship set sail from Southampton, bound for New York.

It will also be the 25th anniversary of James Cameron’s blockbuster film, which starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, inspired by the disaster. The movie won 11 Oscars, including the awards for Best Picture and Best Director.

In other culture, it will likewise be a quarter of a century since rock band Radiohead released OK Computer, which reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and featured some of the group’s best known songs such as Paranoid Android, Karma Police, Lucky and No Surprises.

Thirty-five years earlier, in October 1962, The Beatles released their first single, Love Me Do, so it will be a 60th anniversary for the band whose eternal popularity has swung upwards again with the Peter Jackson documentary Get Back.

There is also the small matter of the Queen’s platinum jubilee next year, marking 70 years since the accession of Elizabeth II on February 6, 1952, when she was 25.

People can enjoy an extended bank holiday from June 2 to 5 in celebration of the longest-reigning British monarch.

Thoughts will, however, also drift to a royal tragedy as it will be the 25th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in August.

It will also be 25 years since the famous landslide victory for New Labour, which put Tony Blair into the role of Prime Minister.