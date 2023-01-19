Touching tribute to late BBC presenter Harry Gration with history prize in his honour

A touching tribute to the late broadcaster Harry Gration is to honour his memory with a history prize centred around Yorkshire.

Television presenter Mr Gration, born in Bradford and a life-long enthusiastic champion of his home county, was also a former history teacher and vice-president of The Yorkshire Society.

Now the society and the University of Huddersfield has opened a prize in his name to support amateur historians in original research exploring a period of Yorkshire's history, with entries until March 1.

The region's rich past, from when the Vikings first captured York in 866 AD, has helped to shape the character and identity of God's own Country, organisers said.

Harry Gration pictured at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards in June last year. Image: Gerard Binks

"In order to celebrate all that Harry achieved in his lifetime, The Yorkshire Society is renaming its annual Yorkshire History Prize as the Harry Gration History Prize," it said.

"Its history makes Yorkshire what it is, and The Yorkshire Society wants to encourage everyone to celebrate it, and if possible, add to our record and understanding of it."The Yorkshire Society’s Harry Gration History Prize 2023 is open for entries until March 1. Supported by the University of Huddersfield, the prize is judged on a short essay from entrants, with a young historians category and one for older amateur historians.

