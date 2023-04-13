An 18th-century Yorkshire manor house near to where a major battle in the Wars of the Roses was fought has gone on the market for £2.5million.

Most of Towton Hall, near Tadcaster, dates back to 1770, but the house incorporates a 14th-century tower that was standing when the Battle of Towton was fought nearby in 1461. King Richard III commissioned the building of a chantry chapel in the village in the 1480s to commemorate the dead of what was the bloodiest engagement ever fought on English soil, with the Yorkist victory securing the throne for King Edward IV. The chapel, which was thought to have been lost, was never completed, and remains of the medieval stone were found close to Towton Hall in 2013.

The five-bedroom house has been in the same family for 60 years, with a recent owner being businesswoman Elizabeth Verity. It is built from local limestone, but incredibly, is not listed. The front door is beneath the coat of arms within the 14th-century tower. A large garage with two-bedroom annexe was added in 1996.

There is a 23ft orangery and 13 acres of land and gardens.

Towton Hall

Agents Blenkin & Son are selling the property either as a whole of as three lots – with the whole also including the village pub, The Rockingham Arms, outbuildings and land. A further 80 acres of land is available subject to separate negotiation.

The 64ft loft space, which has two fireplaces, was originally the servants quarters’ and was also where soldiers slept during the Civil War, and it has potential for modern conversion.

The second lot, which can be bought separately, consists of stone farm buildings, nine stables and a paddock, while the third lot is the pub with staff flat above.

In 1996, the bodies of 43 soldiers from the defeated Lancastrian army were discovered buried beneath Towton Hall’s dining room during building work. All were young men who displayed signs of violent battlefield injuries.

