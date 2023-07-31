All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Traditional coble boats fill Bridlington Bay for sailing festival with sea shanties and song

A traditional fishing coble might be a rare sight these days but there was a swell of sails this weekend as they filled the beautiful Bridlington Bay.
Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen
Published 31st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

A two-day festival, from the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society, was to prove the largest gathering of sailing cobles seen anywhere in Great Britain.

And with displays, stands and stalls for the first time filling the shoreside with sea shanties and more, the festival has only grown in strength.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Secretary Julie Coultas said: "We've had a really successful day, with interest and visitors from all over the country. It all promotes that interest in the coble and keeps them alive."

Most Popular
Bridlington Coble Festival. Three Brothers leaves the harbour for open sea. Picture Bruce Rollinson 29 July 2023.Bridlington Coble Festival. Three Brothers leaves the harbour for open sea. Picture Bruce Rollinson 29 July 2023.
Bridlington Coble Festival. Three Brothers leaves the harbour for open sea. Picture Bruce Rollinson 29 July 2023.

Traditional wooden cobbles such as these fishing vessels would once have been a familiar sight along Yorkshire's coastline. But with the arrival of more modern materials, which were easier to maintain, many were to fall into disrepair.

Ms Coultas said: "Over the years they fell out of fashion. They were harder to maintain, and by the 70s there weren't many left. In Bridlington, we've got a preservation society promoting the coble, and saving those that we can. We also sail whenever we can.

"A few years ago the founder members thought it would be good to organise a weekend in Bridlington so that people could get together to see the coble in action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"That has built up over the years, and this year we've had a really good festival," she added. "We've had people visit from all over the country."

Bridlington Coble Festival. On board the Imperialist with Stewart McKie. Picture Bruce Rollinson 29 July 2023.Bridlington Coble Festival. On board the Imperialist with Stewart McKie. Picture Bruce Rollinson 29 July 2023.
Bridlington Coble Festival. On board the Imperialist with Stewart McKie. Picture Bruce Rollinson 29 July 2023.

The festival is the only one of its kind staged in the country, hailing Bridlington as the sailing coble capital of Great Britain. Festivities, sponsored by Yorkshire Coast BID and the business community, with full support from the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners, also saw shoreside activities.

Historians the Filey Bay 1779 group shared the story of the Battle of Flamborough Head, while there were model boat displays, local folk performances and sea shanties, as well as stalls such as one with traditional ganseys.

Related topics:Great BritainYorkshire