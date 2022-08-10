Trains start two lineside fires on the same day on North Yorkshire Moors Railway in week steam ban is lifted

Two lineside fires were started by cinders from steam engines on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway on Tuesday.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 10:07 am

A suspension of steam services on the heritage line was lifted on Saturday having been in place since July due to dry conditions.

Diesel locomotives had been used instead to haul trains after sparks from engines caused a number of fires in trackside vegetation to start.

However just days after the ban ended because of rainfall in the past week, two more fires broke out.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service recorded the incidents as being at 6.27pm at Goathland and 9.47am at Sleights.

The incident log said: "Crews from Whitby and Lythe responded to a lineside fire at Sleights that was caused by sparks from a steam train. Crew located a fire measuring approx 10x4 metres. They used one hose reel jet to extinguish.

"Crews from Whitby and Lythe attended a lineside fire in Goathland. On arrival the fire had been extinguished by residents nearby. Crews damped down the area using backpack sprayers."

The NYMR had initially planned to run steam until the end of the school holidays, but may now review their timetable.

