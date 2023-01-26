One of Yorkshire’s hidden gems is offering members of the public the chance to find out more about the history of the building – as well as volunteer at the site.

Treasurer’s House in York is in between York Minster and the city walls, and is often called a hidden gem as it is tucked beside two of the city’s biggest attractions. It is run by The National Trust and as part of a drive torecruit more volunteers for the house, it is offering a drop in session for people to find out more.

In 1897, the house was bought by Frank Green, the grandson of a wealthy industrialist, and by 1900 he had transformed it at great speed into an elaborately decorated town house, ready for royal guests.

Visitors can follow in their footsteps and hear the incredible tale of how Frank Green saved the home and turned it into the stunning house still there today.

Visitors exploring the garden of Treasurer's House, York. © National Trust Images / Annapurna Mellor

Rebecca Allott, Volunteer Manager said: “Above everything else we are looking for friendly people with great communications skills who are happy to engage with visitors of all ages and nationalities. The beauty of volunteering is you don’t have to be an expert, just enthusiastic, and we can train you with the rest.”

A statement by National Trust added: “The National Trust team come from all age groups and backgrounds – don’t wait until retirement to reap the benefits of volunteering. Many students and recent graduates use volunteering as a great way to build their CVs and gain relevant experience. Others see it as a hobby or to test their interests and get a sense of where their place in the workforce might be.”

