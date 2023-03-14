The country’s biggest canal lock has been spring cleaned ahead of the summer boating season.

Tuel Lane Lock on the Rochdale Canal in Sowerby Bridge is 20ft deep – meaning vessels using it are raised to more than the height of a double decker bus.

It is one of the few locks that boaters cannot operate themselves, and must be assisted by the lock-keeper.

It was built in 1996 as part of a restoration of the canal, and replaced two Victorian locks to enable the canal to tunnel beneath a road for a more efficient route.

Canal and River Trust volunteers carried out the dredging and clearance work.

