Tuel Lane Lock: Watch UK's deepest canal lock in Yorkshire being spring cleaned

The country’s biggest canal lock has been spring cleaned ahead of the summer boating season.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:01 GMT

Tuel Lane Lock on the Rochdale Canal in Sowerby Bridge is 20ft deep – meaning vessels using it are raised to more than the height of a double decker bus.

It is one of the few locks that boaters cannot operate themselves, and must be assisted by the lock-keeper.

It was built in 1996 as part of a restoration of the canal, and replaced two Victorian locks to enable the canal to tunnel beneath a road for a more efficient route.

Canal and River Trust volunteers carried out the dredging and clearance work.

Lock-keepers still have to operate Tuel Lane

1.

Lock-keepers still have to operate Tuel Lane Photo: Simon Hulme

Workers and volunteers get to work to clean up Tuel Lane Lock at Sowerby Bridge, from leaves and debris. Volunteer Matt Crowley is pictured in the Lock

2.

Workers and volunteers get to work to clean up Tuel Lane Lock at Sowerby Bridge, from leaves and debris. Volunteer Matt Crowley is pictured in the Lock Photo: Simon Hulme

Workers and volunteers get to work to clean up Tuel Lane Lock at Sowerby Bridge, from leaves and debris.

3.

Workers and volunteers get to work to clean up Tuel Lane Lock at Sowerby Bridge, from leaves and debris. Photo: Simon Hulme

Maureen Readle is pictured with other workers and volunteers

4.

Maureen Readle is pictured with other workers and volunteers Photo: Simon Hulme

