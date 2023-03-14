Tuel Lane Lock: Watch UK's deepest canal lock in Yorkshire being spring cleaned
The country’s biggest canal lock has been spring cleaned ahead of the summer boating season.
Tuel Lane Lock on the Rochdale Canal in Sowerby Bridge is 20ft deep – meaning vessels using it are raised to more than the height of a double decker bus.
It is one of the few locks that boaters cannot operate themselves, and must be assisted by the lock-keeper.
It was built in 1996 as part of a restoration of the canal, and replaced two Victorian locks to enable the canal to tunnel beneath a road for a more efficient route.
Canal and River Trust volunteers carried out the dredging and clearance work.
