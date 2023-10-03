At a time when local businesses are finding it a struggle to survive, one little shop in York in celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Tullivers is an institution in the city. Its bright red premises at 1-2 Colliergate in York is Grade II-listed, and have been a prominent landmark since the Georgian period.

When Tullivers first in 1983 it was on Goodramgate. Before making its home on Colliergate, Tullivers was a sports shop called T Mitchell Ltd.

The shop owners say they are proud to feature as part of York's vibrant heritage.

Tullivers Herbs and Wholefood in York, which is celebrating 40th years in business. Pictured owner Alan Malcolm. Photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Tullivers started out selling herbs and wholefoods. It still keep many of those original products, but over the years has added many new specialised lines too.

It stocks a wide range of supplements, whole foods, free-from products and organic bodycare with selections from the likes of Solgar, Weleda, Suma and Bioforce/A. Vogel.

It packs its own dried fruit and nuts, so it can choose the best. Local suppliers make its tofu, honey and free range eggs. It offers organically grown and fair trade options on many products.

To commemorate this milestone birthday the business is holding a series of events this week including goodie bags, in-store demonstrations, tastings and giveaways.

Tullivers Herbs and Wholefood in York, which is celebrating 40th years in business. Marta Ignatowicz weighs out spices. Photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

A Tullivers’ spokesman said: “We know that prior to this it was a paint and decorators merchants called G Lamb and Sons, there are pictures showing it in the 1950s, but we also found one that looks like it's the turn of the century.

"So we did some research which shows that G Lamb and Sons opened in the premises way back in 1848 and was sold in 1968. The reason for the sale given by proprietor Mr Henry Lamb was - the yellow lines all the way round Kings Square!”

The spokesman added: “Tullivers stocks over 200 different herbs and spices. You can buy as little as 25g or as much as you want. Alongside these we have herbal teabags, and green, Ayurvedic and fruit teas.

"Whatever your special requirements, food sensitivities or allergies, you should be able to find what you need.

“Tullivers stocks those things that you can never seem to find, as well as everything you would expect. If we don’t have what you want in stock please take advantage of our special ordering services. If we can find it, you will get it.

"Wherever possible we use services and supplies from our region. Our business supports over 40 other local businesses. This saves on business miles, and boosts the wider local economy.”

Tullivers was founded by Helen Spath and David Weston in 1983. When they retired in 2016, they passed on the reins to assistant manager Alan Malcolm, who had been working at the shop for 15 years, and his wife, Tracey, herself a Tullivers veteran.

