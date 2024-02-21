Now people are being asked to share their memories of the Victoria Theatre in Halifax as the venue celebrates 60 years of being in council ownership.

The building opened in 1901 as Victoria Hall. It was later the New Victoria, The Civic Theatre and eventually The Victoria Theatre in 1993.

But it was not until 1964 that the local authority, then called Halifax Corporation which later became part of Calderdale Council, bought the theatre and modernised it.

Victoria Theatre in Halifax has been hosting acts for 120 years

Over the years the venue has played host to some of the biggest names in entertainment.

To mark the diamond anniversary milestone, the theatre is launching a campaign called "60 Years of Stories”, inviting members of the community to share their cherished memories and experiences at the venue.

Contributions can be submitted by email to [email protected] or via the theatre’s social-media pages, with text, photograph, voice messages and video submissions welcome.

Some of these stories will be included in a video later in the year and will also form part of the theatre’s heritage project, tours and a display, which is being curated by the Friends of the Victoria Theatre.

Yorkshire singer Jane McDonald, top, on stage at the Halifax Victoria Theatre playing to a packed house

The anniversary falls in the same year as the theatre is transformed with new and upgraded facilities to support a better theatre experience.

Visit https://calderdalenextchapter.co.uk/projects/victoria-theatre-halifax-future-high-streets to find out more.

This year also marks 50 years since Calderdale became a borough.

To celebrate, Calderdale Council is hosting a Year of Cultureto inspire, entertain and showcase Calderdale by bringing people together through arts, heritage, sports and culture in all its forms. Find out more at https://www.culturedale.co.uk/

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “The Victoria Theatre has been a cornerstone of Halifax for over a century and has been owned and managed by the council since 1964."

Tim Fagan, Calderdale Council’s theatres manager, said: "This isan exciting year of change for the Victoria Theatre and as we planfor the future of the venue it is also important to remember the past and celebrate the venue’s rich history.

"We want to hear from anyone who has ever spent time in and around the venue as well as stepping through the doors to see a show, to help us to paint a picture of the contribution your beautiful venue has made to the local community.”