Victorian farmhouse plans could have impact on village and Grade II-listed hall

Concerns have been raised that a new scheme to convert a Victorian farmhouse and build new homes could have a detrimental impact on a village and Grade-II listed hall.

The buildings, which were originally constructed as stables for Nunthorpe Hall, are currently boarded up and attracting anti-social behaviour. A developer has submitted plans to Middlesbrough Council to convert the 19th-century farmhouse and buildings into seven homes, demolish the agricultural sheds to make way for five new properties and carry out changes to a listed walled garden.

Three objections, including one from Nunthorpe Hall, a letter of concern and comments from Councillor Mieka Smiles have been submitted to the local authority. Those behind the plans said it was an opportunity to retain traditional farm buildings while redeveloping a site that has been vacant for several years and is a source of anti-social behaviour.

Councillors are set to vote on the proposals at a planning committee meeting on Friday, March 17. The objection from Nunthorpe Hall states: “Whilst the buildings do replace some rather unsightly farm buildings the proposed form is too urban and pastiche to fully integrate into the fabric of the village. This in turn would have a detrimental impact upon the Grade II listed Nunthorpe Hall.”

The buildings were owned by Middlesbrough Council but have been standing empty for around six years. Shaw Developments, the company driving the scheme, entered into an agreement with the local authority to buy the buildings and develop the site.

One resident, who lives nearby and supports the conversion of the buildings but has concerns about the newly built homes, said: “The size of the development in comparison to the size of the existing village is disproportionate and cannot have a positive effect on the village community.

“The existing village is mainly made up of smaller properties, the proposed buildings are out of scale and proportion resulting in the village being made more than 50% bigger in one fell swoop. The large population is likely to adversely affect traffic and noise to the detriment of the village ‘feel’ and community.”

Another resident, who lives opposite the scheme, is concerned that the dormer windows in one of the homes will lead to a loss of privacy for them.

Council officers have recommended politicians approve the scheme subject to conditions, which include a discussion about retaining the public right of way on the site, ensuring listed building consent is acquired for the walled garden changes and informing the council about demolition works before they commence.

Conservative deputy mayor Coun Smiles, who represents Nunthorpe, said she wasn’t raising an objection but did have a few notes she wanted to share after speaking with residents. She wants to see the issue of parking given proper consideration and suggested a ‘residents only’ parking scheme could be introduced, asked that the new builds are in keeping with the area and improved broadband for the village is looked into.

Revised plans have been submitted by the developer which remove the on-street parking and all required parking will be provided within the application site.

According to a council report prepared ahead of Friday’s meeting, “none of the material objections raised will result in a significantly detrimental impact on the character of the area or the setting of nearby Grade II buildings, including Nunthorpe Hall, the nearby residents or the community as a whole.”

ELG Planning associate Kevin Ayrton, the agent who is working on behalf of the developer, said the applicants are pleased with the council’s recommendation to approve the scheme. He went on to add: “The applicants are brothers who grew up in the Marton and Nunthorpe area of Middlesbrough. They have worked together for over 20 years and have specialised in the restoration and conversion of historic buildings in the area and have been nominated for architect and construction awards.

“The scheme that is being recommend for approval has been designed to meet the council’s development guidelines for the site, which were prepared by the Civic Trust. The high-quality design allows for the long-term retention of traditional agricultural buildings. The Council’s report confirms that the sensitive proposal will result in a positive and successful scheme, which sustains the significance of the Nunthorpe and Poole Conservation Area.

“The applicants have also undertaken extensive consultation with the village residents and the local Parish Council, which included an extremely well-attended site event. The feedback was very positive, with residents recognising the opportunity to redevelop a site that has remained vacant for several years and become a source of antisocial behavior.”

In 2013, the council commissioned the North of England Civic Trust to evaluate redevelopment options at Nunthorpe Hall Farm. It concluded that the best way to protect the buildings was to convert them into homes. The trust found the agricultural sheds were not suitable for conversion and should be knocked down.