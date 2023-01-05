A former Victorian schoolhouse which has been in the same family since the 1880s has gone on the market for the first time in over a century.

Laburnum Cottage on Huddersfield Road in Shelley is a stone-built 19th-century cottage that in the 1871 census was inhabited by local schoolmaster George Bedford’s widow and her unmarried daughters, who were running a boarding school from the rural property.

It is likely to be the Bedfords who sold up in 1888 to the current owners, who have lived at Laburnum Cottage for 135 years spanning five generations.

The house has two acres of land attached, and long-ranging views over the surrounding countryside.

It has four bedrooms, a house bathroom, two reception rooms and a dining kitchen, but needs some internal updating.

One of the most recent occupants was cloth merchant David Emsley Wilkinson.

