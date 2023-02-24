Victorian railway bridge on scenic Esk Valley Line in Yorkshire is replaced after 143 years

A Victorian railway bridge on a scenic Yorkshire line has been replaced after 143 years in situ.

The work was carried out on the bridge over a country lane on the Esk Valley Line near Commondale Station.

The section of the route between Whitby and Middlesbrough opened in the 1860s as part of an extension of the line from Battersby to Grosmont.

Barnsley-based engineering specialists AmcoGiffen were contracted to carry out the work for Network Rail. A new concrete deck has now been installed and services have resumed.

The new bridge is now in place

Around 160 metres of track was also renewed with supporting ballast and sleepers.

Network Rail asset engineer Colin Freeburn said: “This bridge has reliably served passengers travelling between Whitby and Middlesbrough for the past 143 years, but it’s time for its next chapter.

