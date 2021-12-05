Video shows the moment fire rips through 500-year-old listed building in Yorkshire

Fire broke out in the timber framed building in the middle of Stainforth last night (Dec 4), with flames rising into the air.

Fire crews were called to the building at the junction of Water Lane and Hall Road in the village at around 12.30am this morning.

According to residents, a sign on the building suggests it dates from 1570. The building has been sealed off this morning and could now be demolished.

Fire rips through the building in Stainforth.

Now commercial premises, the building is understood to be Grade II listed.

According to Historic England, it dates from the late 17th century which describes it as “an impressive, late-C17 timber-framed building that contains a significant proportion of its original fabric.

"The building is a rare survival of this building type in the area,” it said.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for details.