A group of local historians who have been voluntarily clearing vegetation to expose the ruins of a lost mansion have been told to desist by the landowners.

The Milner Field History and Discovery volunteers believed that land at Shipley Glen, near Saltaire, where the Milner Field estate once stood was publicly accessible, but it is actually owned by a property consortium.

The group had uncovered various foundations and features from the Victorian house, which was built in the 1870s by Sir Titus Salt’s son, also named Titus, overlooking the family’s woollen mill in the valley below.

It was demolished in the 1950s, having acquired a ‘cursed’ reputation after both the Salt and Roberts families, who both owned the mill, and managers of the business suffered tragedy and ill fortune while living there; Sir Titus himself died suddenly in the billiard room. The entrance lodges and home farm are still occupied.

The ruins of Milner Field

The volunteers had cleared ivy from the remains of the gatehouse, mosaic floor, palm house and conservatory, potting shed, orangery corridor and garden roundhouse, as well as steps which led to the parkland. Despite Milner Field being abandoned by the 1930s, its famous domed glasshouse survived intact until demolition.

Last November, Saltaire History Club publicly expressed concerns for the group’s actions, amid fears that items such as masonry and glass had been removed from the site as souvenirs. They described the activities as ‘unauthorised digging’ that could destroy archaeological evidence. They added that doing so was an act of trespass. Bradford Council were also informed, though declined to take action as the land is privately owned and not part of the Saltaire UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The consortium, which originally acquired property after the collapse of the mill and the sale of the Salt workers’ housing, has never succeeded in developing the site.

The statement from the volunteers, published on their Facebook page, read: “Our little mission and labour of love is on hold for now. Although commonly thought to be public land due to previous status and lack of signage, Milner Field is in fact private property and we have been asked to respect that by the current owners.

Some masonry, foundations and other landscape features can still be seen