The owners of Cold War-era aircraft Vulcan XH558 have released a further statement about its future at Doncaster Sheffield Airport – and confirmed more tour dates for enthusiasts to visit its hangar later this year.

The Vulcan, part of an RAF fleet that served in the Falklands, has not flown since 2015, but is maintained at Doncaster Sheffield Airport on a long lease which was due to expire in June following Peel’s decision to close the site last autumn.

However, in April it was announced that positive discussions with Peel about the aircraft remaining on the runway for longer had taken place, meaning that the Vulcan to the Sky Trust may not be forced to dismantle the plane and transport it to a new home.

In a further statement issued on Tuesday, the charity confirmed that new dates for tours in which members of the public can visit the Vulcan on the tarmac and see inside the cockpit have been ‘signed off’ by Peel.

Visitors taking part in a Vulcan runway tour in March

It read: “Last month we shared the news of the positive discussions that we have been having with Peel L&P. Our initial discussions resulted in an agreement to extend our existing lease until the end of the year. This allows us time to ensure that the choice of home for the Vulcan is carefully considered and one which gives the best opportunity for XH558 to be preserved for decades to come.

"Discussions between Vulcan to the Sky Trust and Peel L&P are ongoing and remain positive. This month we can share the fantastic news that Peel L&P have signed-off our planned dates for Vulcan XH558 Tours for the remainder of this year. Later this week, we will email supporters full details of those events.

"We will continue to talk with Peel L&P and explore the future for Vulcan XH558, including exploring any opportunities to remain in Doncaster for a longer period. We will update you further when we have any news.”

