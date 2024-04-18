Vulcan XH558: New tour dates announced for people to visit Cold War aircraft at closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The tours this spring and summer mark only the second time the plane has been accessible to the public since the closure of the airport, where it has been based in a hangar since 2011, in 2022.

During the ticketed events, the Avro Vulcan, part of an RAF fleet which served in the Falklands War, is taken onto the tarmac to enable visitors to enter the cockpit and speak to the engineering team that maintains the aircraft.

The £18, 90-minute tours are hugely popular and take place with the agreement of site owners Peel, who allowed the charity to remain as tenants after the airport had shut, following fears the Vulcan would have to be dismantled and relocated.

One of last year's experience days at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

There are morning and afternoon slots available on April 28, May 12, May 19 and June 9. Ticket-holders are met at the Vulcan offices before being taken by coach to the apron where the aircraft is parked.

There will be the opportunity to look inside the bomb bay and underneath the wings before a talk in the cockpit.

XH558 was the last of the fleet to remain airworthy, but has not flown since 2015.

